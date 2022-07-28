11 Reasons: The world's largest gem show is more than a Tucson tourist attraction

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 1247 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms produced heavy rain at the headwaters of Tanque
Verde Wash.  Flood waters have passed the Chiva Tank stream gauge
and will continue moving downstream.  Get out and away from the
wash immediately, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of Tanque Verde Creek
and low water crossing along the creek.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Tanque Verde Loop Rd at Tanque Verde Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES...

At 140 PM MST, Heavy rain ended across the warning area with radar
estimates of two to four inches of rain over the higher terrain
having occurred earlier.  Even though the heavy rain ended, any
generated flood waters will continue moving down the affected washes
into the afternoon hours.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
San Manuel and Campo Bonito.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Gibb Wash, San Pedro River and Alder Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding in the Big Wash caused by excessive
rainfall is ongoing.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...A four foot flood wave moved past SR79 on the Big Wash
shortly after noon and will continue downstream toward the CDO.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 114 PM MST, This water will continue moving downstream and
cross Edwin Road at the Pinal/Pima county line then continue
moving down toward the CDO.  It is possible the wash will
absorb a good part of the water as it flows downstream,
likely lessening the amount of flowing water as it moves
south.
- Big Wash is the most likely place to experience minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley and Oracle Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

11 Reasons: The world's largest gem show is more than a Tucson tourist attraction

  • Updated
  • 0
11 Reasons: The world's largest gem show is more than a Tucson tourist attraction

TUCSON (KVOA) — The annual Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase draws tens of thousands of people to the city every year. News 4 Tucson is proud to team up with BizTucson magazine to bring you what we feel are the 11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson.

It’s the largest, oldest, and most prestigious gem show in the world, contributing millions of dollars to the local economy every year — $131 million to be exact, over three weeks.

"65,000 people are coming here and they have money in their pockets," said Felipe Garcia CEO of Visit Tucson. "They’re going to restaurants to shop, they're spending money and leaving the money here."

Garcia says most Tucsonans have heard of the colossal event held in late January and early February, yet few realize its profound impact.

"We get confused as locals and call it The Gem Show. There was an original show that was based at the TCC every year. But we have between 38 and 40 different shows," said Garcia.

It earned international status in the 1970s, but started on a much smaller scale in the 1950s.

"With the history of the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society a little non-profit and educational group that started off as a collection of rock hounds who met in a parking lot, to now selling out the Tucson Convention Center," said Jane Roxbury, director gem show and convention services for Visit Tucson.

"Some of these gem show owners end up buying property in town, they’re investing in our community so it’s something very unique," said Garcia. 

Additionally, a year-round world class collection of of gems, minerals, and jewelry are on display at the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum now located the the Pima County Historic Courthouse in downtown.

In addition to the gem shows that begin in late January, each September there’s a miniature gem, mineral and fossil showcase. Roxbury with Visit Tucson says this year it’s being held over Labor Day weekend near Grant and I-10. 

To read more about the 11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson, click here to check out the current edition of BizTucson magazine.