11 Reasons: The world's largest gem show is more than a Tucson tourist attraction

TUCSON (KVOA) — The annual Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase draws tens of thousands of people to the city every year.
It’s the largest, oldest, and most prestigious gem show in the world, contributing millions of dollars to the local economy every year — $131 million to be exact, over three weeks.
"65,000 people are coming here and they have money in their pockets," said Felipe Garcia CEO of Visit Tucson. "They’re going to restaurants to shop, they're spending money and leaving the money here."
Garcia says most Tucsonans have heard of the colossal event held in late January and early February, yet few realize its profound impact.
"We get confused as locals and call it The Gem Show. There was an original show that was based at the TCC every year. But we have between 38 and 40 different shows," said Garcia.
It earned international status in the 1970s, but started on a much smaller scale in the 1950s.
"With the history of the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society a little non-profit and educational group that started off as a collection of rock hounds who met in a parking lot, to now selling out the Tucson Convention Center," said Jane Roxbury, director gem show and convention services for Visit Tucson.
"Some of these gem show owners end up buying property in town, they’re investing in our community so it’s something very unique," said Garcia.
Additionally, a year-round world class collection of of gems, minerals, and jewelry are on display at the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum now located the the Pima County Historic Courthouse in downtown.
In addition to the gem shows that begin in late January, each September there’s a miniature gem, mineral and fossil showcase. Roxbury with Visit Tucson says this year it’s being held over Labor Day weekend near Grant and I-10.
