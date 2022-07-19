11 Reasons: Southern Arizona has become known as a health haven, and Tucson as the City of Wellness

TUCSON (KVOA) - For generations, people have gravitated to Southern Arizona for a better life. Our climate, culture and recreation has drawn visitors from around the globe. News 4 Tucson is proud to team up with BizTucson magazine to bring you what we feel are the 11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson.
Southern Arizona has become known as a health haven, and Tucson as the City of Wellness.
Tucson originally gained a reputation as a destination for respiratory health. Today, people gravitate towards the landscape, culture and world class spas.
“With 350 plus days of sunshine it’s a very attractive element of what Tucson has to offer,” said Michael Guymon, CEO of Tucson Metro Chamber. “The Tucson Chamber was one of the first organizations in the region to work on specifically attracting companies to Tucson through the Sunshine Climate Club back in the 1920s.”
With two famous destination spas Canyon Ranch and Miraval, visitors come for physical and mental rest. While The Loop, a mixed use path that winds through the city draws professional cyclists and novice riders alike.
“I arrived here in 1973 and I've lived here ever since,” said Andrew Weil, a health visionary.
Weil has energized the local wellness movement. He’s the founder and director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona. A brand new 30,000 square foot facility will be completed next fall.
“We are developing a new model of medicine for the future. Which we think will be cost effective and produce better outcomes,” said Weil. “We train health professionals in all the things they should have learned in medical school such as nutrition, mind body interaction and botanical medicine.”
Weil tells us that he’d like to see Tucson take a much greater lead in health tourism, becoming a major destination for people who want to get better.
To read more about the 11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson, click here to check out the current edition of BizTucson magazine.