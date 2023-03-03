101-Year-Old Wildcats fan receives a suprise from U of A

TUCSON (KVOA) - May-Delle Huet, a 101-year-old resident of Inspirations of River Centre, is one of the biggest and possibly one of the oldest University of Arizona fans has received a personal gift from the Wildcats.

River Centre staff says May-Delle, 101 years young, walks about her community, with a stuffed bear she has fondly named “Bear Down,” River Centre says no matter which sport, May-Delle will cheer on the Wildcats.

One of the community directors at Inspirations of River Centre reached out to the University of Arizona athletic department and told May-Delle’s story. The athletic department sent her two autographed team pictures of the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

“It was such a surprise and honor to receive this thoughtful gift from the university athletic department.” Said May-Delle, “It is one of the best gifts I have ever received! I love each and every one of those boys and girls! They have no idea how much they mean to me and what they bring to the community!”