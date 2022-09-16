10 firefighters from Belgium spend with week with the Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A group of10 firefighters from Belgium are in Southern Arizona this week.
They’re living and training with our Tucson firefighters, exchanging important skills that improve response services for both crews.
"To have the opportunity to have them here and learn from us is important, but it's really just as important to learn what they're doing," said Make Carsten with the Tucson Fire Department.
TFD has been training with the Belgian firefighters all week.
"They've been out pulling hose with our crews, climbing aerial ladders, going over swift water rescue techniques that we use here in the states," said Carsten.
Firefighters from both crews say they’re grateful for this incredible opportunity.
"It's not often that we get firefighters from the international perspective to come and are able to live with our crews, run calls, see how we approach medical calls, how we approach fire calls," Carsten said.
"It's always good to work with other departments and see how they're doing things compare things, exchange knowledge," said Marc Opstal, a firefighter from Belgium.
The Belgian firefighters say there's a lot that's different from home.
"We couldn't drive these trucks back home because our streets are narrow," said Pascal Massee, another firefighter from Belgium. "Hands down the best truck I've ever been on."
But larger trucks aren't the only surprises here in Tucson.
"First experience in my life where I've seen a real road runner. The engineer told me, 'Be quiet, be quiet.' And I said, 'What's going on?' He said "Come, come.' He took me around the back of the truck and there was actually a road runner there drinking water," said Massee.
TFD is welcoming the guests with open arms.
"To have the opportunity to learn from them and that's something they're going to carry with them forever, including those lifelong friendships," said Carsten.