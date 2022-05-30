1-year-old shot, killed in car in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WPXI) — A 1-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting today in downtown Pittsburgh.
Police say a passenger in the car was the target, but the bullet went through the vehicle's window and hit the child.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"I don't think you can ever say it can be worse when a baby gets killed, or anyone for that matter," Cristyn Zett, Pittsburgh Police Commander said. "We are actively working nationwide to reduce violence in all of our cities, and any loss of life is tragic."
So far there have been no arrests.