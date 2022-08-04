1 of 3 suspects arrested in Tucson Quick Mart robbery

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the three suspects involved in a convenience store robbery back in July on the northside has been arrested, while the remaining suspects have yet to be apprehended.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, on July 23, two suspects entered a Quick Mart, located at 900 W. Roger Rd., and stole beer from the store.
The next day, July 24, the same two suspects returned to the convenience store, and were accompanied by a third suspect.
PCSD reported that the three suspects robbed the Quick Mart, taking money from the register along with other items.
Authorities state that the third individual was arrested. PSCD has yet to identify the suspect.
The two remaining suspects are described as:
Suspect 1: male, late teen or early 20s, last seen wearing a tan shirt with flowers printed on the back, T-shirt over his head (trying to cover his face), black pants, black slip on shoes, wearing black socks over his hands
Suspect 2: male, late teen or early 20s, last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt over a gray shirt, black pants, black shoes with white sole, wearing black socks on his hands
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.