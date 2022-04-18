1 found dead near site of 2021 fire that destroyed nearly 20 structures

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead on Thursday at the site where a large fire ignited last year southeast of Tucson.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a body was found near the intersection of Wilmot and Klafter roads last Thursday.

While details surrounding the death are limited at this time, DPS said a statement in regards to the body will be released in the near future.

DPS has not released if foul play is suspected at this time.

On June 18, 2021, crews with Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department Rincon Valley Fire District and the Air National Guard battled a fire that burned a recycling yard located near the location of where the body was found.

The fire reportedly destroyed nearly 20 structures, including homes RVs and sheds.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related at this time.

