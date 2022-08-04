 Skip to main content
1 arrested for human smuggling in Nogales checkpoint

A man is arrested for human smuggling in Nogales checkpoint
NOGALES, Ariz.  (KVOA) – Nogales Station agents arrested a U.S. citizen for smuggling two Mexican men at the Interstate 19 Checkpoint near West La Quinta Road.

The two men were confined inside the driver's car trunk.

The driver is now facing criminal charges.

No further details have been released. 