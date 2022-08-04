1 arrested for human smuggling in Nogales checkpoint

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) – Nogales Station agents arrested a U.S. citizen for smuggling two Mexican men at the Interstate 19 Checkpoint near West La Quinta Road.
The two men were confined inside the driver's car trunk.
The driver is now facing criminal charges.
Smugglers endanger lives. With help from a #K9Unit, Nogales Station agents at the I-19 Checkpoint arrested a U.S citizen driver attempting to smuggle two Mexican citizens, who were dangerously confined inside the trunk. The smuggler faces criminal charges. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/jzXooc3WIa— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 4, 2022
No further details have been released.