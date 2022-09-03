Tucson Comic Con returns after two year hiatus

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Comic Con returns to Tucson after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
"It feels amazing, it's been two years," said Teresita Olivares. Olivares and her husband are co-owners and co-founders of Tucson Comic Con. "It is a definitely a record breaking Friday, attendance wise." Olivares said 7000 tickets were sold by Thursday night and they expect more than 10,000 attendees this weekend.
The three day event offers immersive experiences, panels, photo ops with your favorite characters are more. Thousands of people filled the TCC Saturday, dressed as their favorite video game characters, super heroes, you name it.
Brian Pulido is also a co-owners of Tucson Comic Con. He said he has been involved with the event for six years. "Tucson is out in force, they want to get their geek on."
And one of the big draws is the original 1966 Batmobile. "What really makes this super sweet for me as a Star Wars collector is to see the original bat mobile.'
Tucson Comic Con started in 2008 as a single day event. "I love that it builds community. SO anyone who loves pop culture is welcome and they're represented here," Pulido said.