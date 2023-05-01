Mother continues fight for justice after daughter was brutally murdered 31 years ago

TUCSON (KVOA) — A mother continues her fight for justice after her daughter was brutally murdered 31 years ago.
The man responsible is up for parole.
On September 2, 1992, 28-year-old Angela "Dolly" Kaplan was murdered in Ohio, and her boyfriend Jeffrey Mann was found guilty.
Mann was sentenced to 15-years to life, and he's already spent 30 years behind bars.
"He commanded a loyal pet to attack my daughter repeatedly until arteries were severed, she was mauled.. literally mauled," Joyce Ragels, mother of Dolly said.
Later this month, he's scheduled for a parole hearing. Ragels has written a letter objecting to this release.
Kaplan left behind two young daughter, Nicole Kaplan age 8, and Ashley, age Now they are now adults, and one of the daughters is married with a child.
"I still sleep with the last thing she gave me, a stuffed animal named Sandy. It's something that she touched that I still have, so it's like a connection between the two of us," Nicole added.
Ragels has started a campaign to keep Mann in prison.
Online option for letters... The email address is: drc.victim.services@odrc.state.oh.us
The snail mail address:
Ohio Parole Board
4545 Fisher Rd Ste D
Columbus, OH 43228
Parole hearing begins on May 8th.