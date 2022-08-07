More than 900 US flights canceled, and 6,300 US flights delayed on Sunday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 902 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corona De
Tucson, or 15 miles east of Sahuarita, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and
Madera Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Marana,
Eloy, Interstate 10 north and west of the Tucson Metro Area,
and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Tohono
O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley,
Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The combination of deep low-level moisture and an upper
weather disturbance moving through Southeast Arizona today
will result in showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy
rainfall across Santa Cruz and Pima counties this afternoon
and this evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches will be possible, with very heavy rainfall rates
likely. The heaviest rainfall will likely occur over the
Tohono O'odham Nation.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

More than 900 US flights canceled, and 6,300 US flights delayed on Sunday

  • 0
More than 900 US flights canceled, and 6,300 US flights delayed on Sunday

Travelers wait for their flight at Los Angeles International Airport. After two years of the pandemic, the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) gets back to normal again.

 Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/Sipa

Another wave of airline cancellations and delays is being felt across the United States on Sunday.

According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware, there have been 912 flights canceled so far on Sunday.

A total of 6,378 flights have been delayed across the United States.

Chicago O'Hare saw the most cancellations and delays on Sunday, with approximately 12% of flights canceled, and over 40% of flights delayed.

Chicago saw heavy rain on Sunday, including a flash flood warning that was in place for parts of the afternoon for portions of Cook County.

Weekend of cancellations

Saturday saw a total of 657 flight cancellations and 7,267 delays within, into or out of the United States.

American Airlines canceled 4% of its flights and 24% of its Saturday flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

United had 4% of its flights canceled and 23% delayed, followed by Delta with 2% canceled and 22% of its Saturday flights delayed, FlightAware notes.

41% of JetBlue's flights and 36% of Southwest's flights were also delayed on Saturday, according to the website.

The-CNN-Wire

