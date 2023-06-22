Expect another breezy to windy afternoon with highs back in the 90s and low 100s! More of the same on tap tomorrow before temperatures start to get really uncomfortable by early next week...
Wind gusts will climb to around 25 mph in Tucson this afternoon, which continues to be a concern for the Ventana Fire burning in the Catalinas. The worst of the wind will be to the east of Tucson over the next few days with gusts as high as 35 mph. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire.
Highs will push back into the low 100s this afternoon and temperatures will continue to warm into the low 100s through Saturday before very hot temperatures take over early next week! A strong ridge of high pressure continues to build over Mexico and temperatures will push closer to 108° by Sunday and possibly up to 111° by Monday! This extreme heat is expected to last through at least midweek next week and Excessive Heat Warnings will be likely.
If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Few clouds, breezy and hot. High: 103°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 68°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 101°