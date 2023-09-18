Mission Rd. at Ajo Way closed due to single vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Mission Rd. is closed at Ajo due to a single vehicle crash.
The crash happed just before 8am near the intersection of Mission Rd. and Ajo Way.
According to TPD, the driver of the crashed vehicle has only experienced minor injuries.
Drivers should expect delays and find an alternate route
Details are very limited at this time.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as more information becomes available.
