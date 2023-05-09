Migrant here illegally shares story why he fled Mexico

TUCSON (KVOA) - With less than two days before Title 42 ends, thousands of migrants are gathering at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Hundreds of migrants could be seen along Mexico's border including California near San Diego.
The pandemic era policy is set to expire Thursday.
The policy made it easier for border agents to quickly deport asylum seekers.
Migrants gathering at the border said they risked the dangerous trek to the United States
There are at least half a dozen shelters in Tucson that are expecting more migrants to arrive once Title 42 ends. Most do not want their locations known and did not migrants speaking to us. But we did find one man who is not currently in a shelter who gave us some insight on why he fled from Mexico.
He wanted to remain anonymous. He spoke to us in Spanish and said, "They tied me to a tree, the put a hood over my head and taped my mouth. They even cut off part of my finger."
This migrant from Mexico entered the country the country illegally for the second time. He said fleeing his country was a matter of life and death for him...
"In Mexico, they killed my wife, my daughter, and nephew. I've had many a family member disappear."
He said the cartels are ruthless and no atrocity is beyond them... Recalling having witnessed another man getting his head chopped off. They cut off his head, his tongue, so that he wouldn't talk to people. It's hell."
He said applied for political asylum and the judge lost his paperwork.
He was deported, and made his way back in hopes of reapplying.
Whatever the reasons for fleeing their countries once here they will be processed the same way.
John Modlin is the Chief Border Patrol agent for the Tucson sector
"Border patrol is prepared for end of title 42. We've been fortunate that it has been two years that it's been thought to go away and stayed."
There were some extensions.
So we have a tremendous amount of preparation. Both within the government and out of the government."
Title 42 is scheduled to end on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Tucson time.