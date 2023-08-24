 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon
temperatures 104 to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Baboquivari
Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Michigan man banned from Yellowstone National Park and facing federal charges after traveling off-trail in a thermal area while under influence

  • 0
Yellowstone National Park officials cautioned that the ground in thermal areas is fragile and thin, with scalding water beneath its surface.

 George Rose/Getty Images

(CNN) — A Yellowstone National Park visitor who was allegedly under the influence as he traveled off-trail in one of the park’s thermal areas has been banned from the park as he faces federal criminal charges in the incident, prosecutors announced.

Jason Wicks, a 49-year-old resident of Hillman, Michigan, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of off-trail travel and being under the influence “to the degree he was a danger to himself or others,” the US District Attorney’s Office in Wyoming said in a news release. He has pleaded not guilty.

Wicks was charged with thermal trespass and being under the influence of alcohol dangerous to self or others, according to court documents.

Wicks suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his foot during the Tuesday night incident, DA’s office spokesperson Lori Hogan told CNN. The release said Wicks sustained thermal burns.

As part of the conditions of his release, Wicks is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until the case is resolved, prosecutors said.

A trial date has yet to be set and the investigation is still underway, according to the release.

Yellowstone National Park officials cautioned that the ground in thermal areas is fragile and thin, with scalding water beneath its surface, the release said. and beneath the surface there is scalding water, the release says. Visitors are therefore asked to stay on boardwalks and trails and be extremely cautious around thermal features.

“Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature,” the park warns.

CNN has sought comment from Wicks and has been unable to determine if Wicks has legal representation at this time.

