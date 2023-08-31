Messi’s next match is the most expensive Major League Soccer game ever

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 415 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arivaca, or
13 miles west of Tubac, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Arivaca, Newfield, Sasabe, Arivaca Lake and Ruby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM MST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding (rapid rises).|
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be
capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm outflow
winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon and
evening...with a potential for Haboob formation between Tucson
and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly
reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible, especially along
Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and Highway 86 west of
Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will likely
suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe.
Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may
want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they
breathe into their lungs...especially if they are near dust-
prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they
avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows and doors closed
to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

Messi’s next match is the most expensive Major League Soccer game ever

New York (CNN) — There’s no sign of “Messi mania” abating anytime soon.

Ticket prices for this Sunday’s match between Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC are the most expensive for a Major League Soccer game ever, according to TickPick, an online marketplace.

Average prices are around $690 — a 527% increase over the average ticket price of an MLS game, which used to cost $110 before soccer superstar Leo Messi joined the league.

Currently, just days from the game, the cheapest ticket to see Messi take on last year’s MLS Cup winners will cost $785. Without Messi, prices fall sharply, with the cheapest ticket for the following LAFC game being 80% less expensive at $151 for seat, according to TickPick.

However, this could be the ceiling for ticket prices. TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg told CNN that the market is “likely to stabilize prices at their current level, although there’s potential for an upward shift in price due to the heightened demand.”

Plus, LAFC is one of the most popular MLS teams in the league, so demand is always high, Goldberg said, adding that “in this case you have one of the biggest athletes in the world coming to town.”

Messi’s appearances have regularly juiced ticket prices ever since he joined the MLS. For last week’s game, in which Messi made his regular season debut, prices were nearly 1,000% higher than usual for a New York Red Bulls ticket.

“Messi mania” extends beyond the pitch, too. Apple said that subscriptions to its soccer streaming package have soared since Messi joined in July. And Adidas said that demand for Messi’s jersey has been “truly unprecedented,” sparking an order backlog until October.

Retailer Soccer.com told CNN last week that the top eight best-selling jerseys on its website are Messi related, including his Argentina kit and the Inter Miami shirt. The Florida team is now the top-selling MLS club kit in all US states except Vermont. Previously, the Inter Miami jersey was the top-selling jersey only in Florida.

