McCarthy to meet with Taiwan's president in California on Wednesday

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES
FOR OLDER FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND 151...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151 and southeast portions of
zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet from eastern
Pinal and Pima counties eastward.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM MST this evening

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Watch, low temperatures
Wednesday morning between 29 and 34 degrees.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create patchy blowing dust. Tree limbs could be blown down and
a few power outages may result. Freezing temperatures could
damage sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

McCarthy to meet with Taiwan's president in California on Wednesday

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is poised to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday.

 Getty

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is poised to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday -- a historic event that comes amid warnings from China.

The California Republican's office shared details of the meeting in a release Monday morning. The release states that McCarthy will host a bipartisan meeting with Tsai at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

That group will include Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, who is a member of Democratic leadership, and the bipartisan leaders of the select committee on China, among others, according to a copy of the invite list obtained by CNN.

The meeting has been long anticipated and is all-but-guaranteed to rattle the tense relationship between the US and China, which became even more fraught after a Chinese spy balloon floated over North America and was then shot down by US fighter jets in February.

CNN previously reported that Tsai is visiting Central America on a diplomatic mission that includes stop overs in the US. China has pledged to "resolutely fight back" should a meeting between Tsai and McCarthy take place.

China's ruling Communist Party claims the self-governing island democracy as part of its territory despite never having controlled it.

Under the "One China" policy, the US acknowledges China's position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never officially recognized Beijing's claim to the island. China's leadership has refused to rule out the use of military force to bring the island under Beijing's control.

The White House is declining to say whether it supports the planned meeting between McCarthy and Taiwan's president.

"I would refer you to the Speaker's office and to President Tsai's office for any details on a potential meeting," principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton said in response to a question from CNN aboard Air Force One Monday.

After arriving in New York City on last week, Tsai said that Taiwan's relationship with the United States has "never been closer."

"We know that we are stronger when we stand together in solidarity with fellow democracies. Taiwan cannot be isolated and we do not take friendship for granted," Tsai said at a banquet with members of the Taiwanese-American community, according to footage from CNN's Taiwan affiliate SET TV.

Taiwan's presidential office has so far declined to confirm Tsai's potential US meetings.

Last week, China's charge d'affaires Xu Xueyuan told reporters that Tsai's presence in the US could lead to a "serious" confrontation in the US-China relationship and have a "severe impact" on their ties.

McCarthy's predecessor, Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, visited Taiwan last year before her tenure as speaker ended, marking the first time a US House speaker had visited Taiwan in 25 years. During her trip, Pelosi said the visit was intended to make it "unequivocally clear" the US would "not abandon" the democratically governed island.

That visit was met with strong resistance from China, with Beijing responding by launching extensive military exercises around the island.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Melanie Zanona and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

