Marijuana and hallucinogen use, binge drinking reached record highs in middle-aged adults, survey finds

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Banner Wash, Alambre Wash, Brawley Wash, Mendoza Wash, Altar
Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Soto Wash and Viopuli Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Three Points and San Pedro.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 345 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Avra Valley,
or 9 miles west of Marana, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 342 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Robles Wash, Los, Brawley Wash and Santa Cruz River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Saguaro National Park West and Picture Rocks.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 327 PM MST, a dust channel was near Marana, moving north at 5
mph.

HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in
excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 227 and 251.
Route 77 between mile markers 75 and 77.

Locations impacted include...
Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Avra Valley,
Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks,
Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 159 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Madera Canyon.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Marijuana and hallucinogen use, binge drinking reached record highs in middle-aged adults, survey finds

Marijuana and hallucinogen use, binge drinking reached record highs in middle-aged adults, survey finds

Adults ages 35 to 50 are using marijuana at record levels, according to the Monitoring the Future study.

 Charles Wollertz/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — Last year, more middle-aged adults were binge drinking, using marijuana or consuming hallucinogens than ever before, according to a new report. Cannabis use surged among young adults under 30, alongside historic rates of vaping, as well.

The new data comes from the University of Michigan’s Monitoring the Future panel study, which tracks substance use among adults between 19 and 60 years old. Funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the survey records data from a cohort of about 28,500 participants across the country each year.

“Substance use is not limited to teens and young adults, and these data help us understand how people use drugs across the lifespan,” Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a news release. “Understanding these trends is a first step, and it is crucial that research continues to illuminate how substance use and related health impacts may change over time.”

According to the 2022 survey results, marijuana use was reported by around 44% of adults under 30, up from 28% a decade ago. More people also used marijuana daily than ever before, nearly doubling from 2012.

Cannabis use has also been spiking among adults ages 35 to 50; 28% used marijuana in 2022, up from 17% five years ago.

For Dr. Joseph Palamar, an associate professor and substance use expert in the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone, it isn’t surprising that marijuana use has continued to climb, given the increasing acceptance and availability of the drug in many states. What Palamar, who wasn’t involved in the new study, found especially notable is that marijuana use among middle-aged adults is nearly the same as that reported by high school seniors.

The trend could be because interested adults are trying the drug for the first time, or because younger marijuana users – those who historically have used it more frequently – are entering higher age brackets, Palamar explained.

“It looks like we’re reaching a point in which parents and grandparents are almost as likely to smoke weed as the kids,” he wrote in an email to CNN.

Middle-aged adults also used hallucinogens such as LSD, MDMA, peyote and psilocybin at record rates, according to the study. Five years ago, less than 1% used hallucinogens, compared with 4% in 2022. Still, 8% of adults under 30 used hallucinogens – double the rate of their older counterparts and a figure that has steadily climbed over the past few years.

According to the data, the growth in hallucinogen use is being driven by drugs other than LSD. There are a number of natural and synthetic hallucinogen alternatives, but two substances stand out, Palamar said: psilocybin and ketamine. His own research has found that psilocybin, also known as shrooms, is becoming more popular in clubs and dance festivals. Ketamine was being consumed similarly.

“There has been widespread media coverage of its effects on treating depression,” Palamar said of ketamine. “We recently found that through 2022, law enforcement seizures of ketamine skyrocketed, and use also increased among nightclub and dance festival attendees. We really need to keep our eye on both ketamine and psilocybin.”

Over 1 in 5 young adults each reported vaping marijuana and nicotine in 2022, the highest levels yet recorded, the study says. While vaping rates have remained about steady among middle-aged adults, the number of young adults who vape has grown over the past five years, with nicotine vaping nearly double the rate recorded 5 years ago.

Among young adults, however, alcohol use has steadily declined over the past decade. But that’s not been the case for adults between 35 and 50.

In the older group, binge drinking – consuming five or more drinks in a row – reached its highest levels yet. Nearly 30% of those participants reported binge drinking, reflecting a consistent increase in rates since 2012.

The study also found that the proportion of people who used cigarettes, most narcotics and sedatives has declined over the past 10 years.

“Behaviors and public perception of drug use can shift rapidly, based on drug availability and other factors,” said Dr. Megan Patrick, a research professor at the University of Michigan and principal investigator of the study, in the news release. “It’s important to track this so that public health professionals and communities can be prepared to respond.”

