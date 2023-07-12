Mandy Moore spots thief allegedly stealing a package from her home: ‘People are the worst’

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112
expected. Near record high temperatures, combined with elevated
overnight lows and a bit more humidity will bring about the
dangerously hot conditions this weekend into the early part of next
week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High pressure will move overhead which will
act to suppress the showers and thunderstorms somewhat this weekend
into the early part of next week allowing for a return of the very
hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your outdoor plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask
questions about how you are feeling.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mandy Moore at a Los Angeles event in 2022. The singer and actor posted a photo from her home security camera footage on her Instagram story on Wednesday, showing a person who she alleges stole a package from her front door.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

(CNN) — Mandy Moore is calling out a porch pirate.

The singer and actor posted a photo from her home security camera footage on her Instagram story on Wednesday, showing a person who she alleges stole a package from her front door.

“People are the worst,” she wrote, going on to say that she had been “wondering” where the stroller she ordered for her 7-month-old son Ozzie went.

She continued to write that she’d been speaking with the company’s customer service, along with FedEx, “and I swore to them it wasn’t delivered and then I found this,” referring to the footage.

The screen grab she shared showed a blurry image of a person standing in the trees and shrubs near her front gate with a large package within reach.

“This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of the hill to snag them,” Moore added.

The “This Is Us” star and her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, were last known to live with their two sons in the Los Angeles area – a city known for frequent package theft incidents.

In January 2022, photos and videos showing piles of empty boxes littered alongside rail tracks in Los Angeles County went viral as shipping companies said they’d seen a dramatic spike in railroad theft.

And in 2019, a friendly neighbor even caught a porch pirate in action taking a package from a home in the neighborhood of Glendale.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Matt McFarland and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this story.

