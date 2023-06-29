 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 109 and 114.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Madonna home from the hospital, source says

Madonna, here in 2022, has been discharged from the hospital.

 Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

(CNN) — Madonna has been discharged from the hospital and transported to her New York City home via a private ambulance, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN Thursday.

“She’s in the clear,” the individual told CNN.

In a post shared to his verified Instagram on Wednesday, Guy Oseary, Madonna’s longtime manager, shared that singer, 64, “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU” last Saturday.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary wrote.

He added Madonna would be postponing the launch of her upcoming tour while recovers.

“At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary wrote. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

A source close to the singer shared with CNN on Wednesday that she was “out of the ICU and recovering.”

Debi Mazar, a longtime friend and collaborator of Madonna’s, posted a throwback photo of the pair to her Instagram on Thursday and wrote in the caption, “Get well Sis!”

She added, “To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend & home resting!”

Madonna’s “Celebration” tour was scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. The tour was set to continue throughout the United States and Canada through early October, before heading to Europe.

Madonna also added supplemental dates in the US in December and January, followed by four show dates in Mexico City.

