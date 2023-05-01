'Love is everything': Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150...151...AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

  • 0
'Love is everything': Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary with this photo posted on Wilson's social media accounts.

 From Rita Wilson/Instagram

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have celebrated 35 years of marriage with a heartfelt post on social media.

"35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything," Wilson wrote in a post on Twitter and Instagram.

Hollywood actor Hanks and actor, singer and film producer Wilson have two children, Chet and Truman Hanks.

In 2015, Hanks revealed that he had felt an instant spark with Wilson when he was asked to explain the longevity of their relationship.

"I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons," said Hanks, an Oscar-winning actor best known for appearing in the 1994 smash hit "Forrest Gump," 1998 war movie "Saving Private Ryan" and 2002's "Catch Me If You Can."

Hanks and Wilson both appeared in 1993 romantic comedy "Sleepless in Seattle," while Wilson went on to produce a number of movies, including "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" in 2002. She later embarked on a musical career, releasing her debut solo album "AM/FM" in 2012.

The pair survived a run in with coronavirus early in the pandemic, announcing that they had been infected in March 2020 in Australia.

They documented their quarantine experience, and Hanks became an outspoken advocate for the use of masks to prevent the spread of infection.

The couple became Greek citizens in July 2020, receiving brand new passports.

Wilson, who is part Greek, and Hanks, a Greek Orthodox convert, have often been spotted spending their vacations in Greece, where they also own property on the island of Antiparos.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

