'Love is everything': Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA ON THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through this evening. An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.