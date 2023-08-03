 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Lionel Messi scores twice for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup win

  • 0

(CNN) — Lionel Messi continued his impressive start with Major League soccer team Inter Miami as he scored twice in a 3-1 win against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup.

The Argentine star, playing his third game since moving to the United States from Paris Saint-Germain, opened the scoring on Wednesday with a lovely volley after a brilliant chip into the box from teammate Robert Taylor.

Orlando equalized 10 minutes later through César Araújo’s strike from a corner, but the home side pushed for a second goal in the first half and came close twice – first when Messi hit the post, then when his free-kick was tipped over the bar by Pedro Gallese.

A successful penalty kick from Josef Martínez early in the second half saw Miami regain the lead before Messi combined with Taylor and Martínez to score his second volley and complete the victory.

Araújo looked to have scored for Orlando in stoppage time with a simple finish at the back post but the goal was later ruled out for an offside.

Having also found the back of the net against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, the brace took the 36-year-old Messi’s goal tally to five in three games since moving to the US.

It wasn’t a blemish-free evening for the forward, however, as he was yellow carded in the first half and later escaped a second booking for a challenge on Araújo.

The victory at DRV PNK Stadium means Messi and Miami will now face FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

