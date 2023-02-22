Lawyers for Proud Boys member take steps to subpoena former President Trump in seditious conspiracy trial

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds have eased this afternoon however local areas of westerly winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will continue the rest of the afternoon. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&