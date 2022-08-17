 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties, southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and
Greenlee

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

LA County coroner rules Anne Heche's death an accident

The cause of death of actress Anne Heche, pictured here in Santa Monica, CA on February 26, 2011 was ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

 Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

The cause of death of actress Anne Heche was ruled an accident Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Heche's car crashed into a Los Angeles home and erupted into flames on August 5. After the accident, Heche experienced a "severe anoxic brain injury," depriving her brain of oxygen, among other critical injuries following the crash, her family and friends said in a statement to CNN.

She died Sunday after being taken off life support, according to a representative for her family.

The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death. Other "significant conditions" in her death included a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma," according to the report posted online.

Heche's body has since been released from the coroner's office, the report says.

CNN has reached out to Heche's representatives for comment.

Heche was an award-winning actress who made her TV debut in 1987 on the soap opera "Another World," a role for which she won a Daytime Emmy. After leaving the show, she began her film career, appearing in acclaimed films including "Donnie Brasco" and "Wag the Dog."

Heche also appeared in films like the 1998 "Psycho" remake and the rom-com "Six Days Seven Nights" alongside Harrison Ford. She also directed a segment of a 2000 HBO film "If These Walls Could Talk 2" and in her 2001 memoir, she revealed her lifelong struggles with mental illnesses after being abused by her father.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Scottie Andrew and Chloe Melas contributed to this report.