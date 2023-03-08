La Cañada Drive asphalt replacement project begins

TUCSON (KVOA) - Construction on La Cañada Drive between Tangerine and Moore Roads will begin, with contractor Sunland Asphalt removing and replacing the existing top two inches of asphalt on March 13.
Road restrictions will be in place on La Cañada Drive with speed reduced to 25 mph. The majority of the work and delays will be through March 1. From March 13 to 17, construction crews will work on one lane of La Cañada Drive at a time during construction hours, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers are asked to use caution, pay attention to the speed limit, and follow road signs.
Once complete, La Cañada Drive between Tangerine and Moore Roads will be a smoother drive, and result in cost savings since new asphalt requires less maintenance.