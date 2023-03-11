KVOA Weekend Weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - We're going to experience spring-like temperatures on Sunday and those above average temperatures will stick around through Tuesday.
Afternoon gusty breezes Sunday and Monday will usher in our next weather maker on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Overnight lows are also a bit above average, only dipping to 50 in Tucson Sunday morning.
After the rain ends late Wednesday night, we will see a slight dip in our temperatures, but that won't last long.
- Sunday: Sunny, warm. High: 75°
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 47°
- Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 76°
