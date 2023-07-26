Kristen Bell lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer and she’s not here for your judgment

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10
PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Kristen Bell lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer and she’s not here for your judgment

Kristen Bell lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer and she’s not here for your judgment

Kristen Bell arrives at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

(CNN) — There’s a reason why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s young daughters are ordering non-alcoholic beers when they go out for meals.

During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Bell talked about why she and her husband allow Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, to drink them.

It started with Clarkson revealing that when her now 9-year-old daughter, River Rose, was a baby she grabbed an alcoholic beverage from a table while they were out of the country and took a sip.

That led Bell to share why non-alcoholic beers are special in their family, starting her story with, “context is important we’ve learned that over the last few years.”

“My husband and I, when we walked the babies at night in our neighborhood when my daughter was really little, he is a recovering addict but he likes non-alcoholic beer,” Bell explained. “So, he’d pop one open, he’d have her on his chest and we’d walk and like look at the sunset. So, as a baby, she was like pawing at it and sometimes she would like suck on the rim of it so I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy.”

Bell said that when her daughter has tried to order a non-alcoholic beer at restaurants, she’s explained, “maybe we just keep that for home.”

As for people who may disapprove, Bell has a message.

“You can judge me if you want,” she said. “That’s your problem.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.