Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of the Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Graham and Greenlee counties between 2500 feet and 4000
feet elevation.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Roads...bridges...and overpasses in the advisory area may become
slick and hazardous. Accumulation of snow on roadways...bridges
and overpasses may make travel treacherous. Exercise caution if
travel is necessary.

&&

KFC is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 10-year hiatus

KFC's Double Down returns on March 6.

 KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a legend after a nearly a decade.

The "KFC Double Down" is coming back for a limited time, as of March 6. The instantly recognizable creation replaces the bread that's found in a typical sandwich and uses two fried chicken filets as the bun. In between are two slices of cheese, bacon and a choice of mayo or spice sauce.

The Double Down made its debut in 2010 and sold more than 10 million sandwiches. Despite that, the chain said back then that sales of the sandwich were "immaterial" and analysts said the Double Down sales were below expectations. But the Double Down "generated more buzz than any test market item in KFC history," it said.

It reappeared in 2014 for a brief time before disappearing from the chain's menus. But KFC said fans have been "clamoring for the return" of the sandwich, so the chain is "answering the call" by bringing it back.

Next week KFC will also be adding a more traditional offering for customers "who aren't so sure about embracing the 'no bun' life." It's a bacon and cheese chicken sandwich that uses a brioche bun.

These additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.

KFC, owned by Yum Brands, is constantly in competition with its rivals to appeal to fast-food eaters. Recently, Chick-fil-A started testing its first-ever plant-based sandwich, which swaps out chicken for cauliflower. And McDonald's recently renamed its existing line of Crispy Chicken Sandwiches as the McCrispy.

