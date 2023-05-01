Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams debut pregnancies in style on the Met Gala red carpet

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150...151...AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams debut pregnancies in style on the Met Gala red carpet

  • 0

The Met Gala is an evening of style, glamour and... baby news.

In a pair of stylish debuts, tennis world champ Serena Williams and model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss both stepped on to the Met Gala red carpet on Monday in New York City sporting very special accessories: babies on the way.

"There's three of us here," Wiliams told Lala Anthony during Vogue's live red carpet show. The 23-time Grand Slam-winner went on to say "I'm good, I feel good now" and shared her relief that her secret is out. "I can stop hiding now," she added.

Williams wed husband Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans in 2017 and they share one daughter together, 5-year-old Olympia Ohanian.

Adding to the family was always the plan for Williams, who shared in a 2022 essay for Vogue that she planned to grow her family as she "evolved away from tennis."

It seems as though that time has come nearly a year after her last tennis match.

Kloss, who shares one child with husband Joshua Kushner, told Vogue's Emma Chamberlain "I'm so happy. This is the first time I am sharing my news. So, it's very special."

Chamberlain, who is one of the hosts of Vogue's live red carpet show, joked that Kloss is the "only one who got to sneak in a baby" to the gala, which notoriously is an invite-only event where plus ones aren't allowed. Kloss, a Met Gala vet, knows this to be true and joked to Chamberlain, "I know, I got a plus one. Don't tell anybody!"

The model donned a fitted black gown by Loewe adorned with draped strands of pearls.

Kushner, who is former White House aide Jared Kushner's brother, and Kloss wed in 2018 and welcomed their son in March of 2021.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honoring late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and his work with major fashion labels Chanel and Fendi.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you