Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose 2014 real estate deal with GOP megadonor, ProPublica report finds

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 45 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose 2014 real estate deal with GOP megadonor, ProPublica report finds

Associate US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose a 2014 real estate deal he made with a GOP megadonor, according to a ProPublica report published Thursday.

The deal involved the sale of three properties in Savannah, Georgia, that were owned by Thomas and his relatives to the megadonor, Harlan Crow, according to ProPublica, which said that tax and property records showed that Crow made the purchases through one of his companies for a total of $133,363.

But Thomas "never disclosed his sale of the Savannah properties," the report said, noting that ethics law experts told the outlet that his failure to report it "appears to be a violation of the law."

"The transaction marks the first known instance of money flowing from the Republican megadonor to the Supreme Court justice," ProPublica said in its report.

Thursday's report comes on the heels of a bombshell investigation published last week by ProPublica that detailed Thomas and his wife's luxury travel with the Crows, which included trips on the donor's yacht and private jet. The justice also did not disclose that travel, and he later defended the decision not to, saying in a rare statement last week that he was advised at the time that he did not have to report it.

CNN has reached out for comment from the Supreme Court and Thomas.

Crow said in a statement to CNN that he purchased the properties to "one day create a public museum at the Thomas home dedicated to telling the story of our nation's second black Supreme Court Justice."

He added that he made the purchases at "market rate based on many factors including the size, quality, and livability of the dwellings."

Though two of the properties were later sold by Crow, according to his statement, the real estate magnate still owns the property on which Thomas' elderly mother lives. Citing county tax records, ProPublica said one of Crow's companies pays the "roughly $1,500 in annual property taxes on Thomas' mother's house," which had previously been paid by the justice and his wife, Ginni.

Experts told ProPublica that Thomas' failure to disclose the 2014 deal raises more questions about his relationship with Crow.

"He needed to report his interest in the sale," Virginia Canter, a former government ethics lawyer who now works for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), told the outlet. "Given the role Crow has played in subsidizing the lifestyle of Thomas and his wife, you have to wonder if this was an effort to put cash in their pockets."

The report will likely lead to fresh calls for an investigation into the relationship. Following last week's report, congressional Democrats called for a probe into the matter and for a stronger ethics code for the justices, and some federal judges also spoke out.

Earlier this week, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced it plans to hold a hearing "on the need to restore confidence in the Supreme Court's ethical standards," and at least one watchdog group has urged lawmakers to call Thomas as a witness in the upcoming hearing.

This story has been updated with additional details Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Tierney Sneed and Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.