Julian Sands’ cause of death officially ruled as ‘undetermined’

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Pima
and south central Pinal Counties through 830 PM MST...

At 752 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Avra Valley, or 13 miles northwest of Marana, moving northwest at 15
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Blowing dust is possible along I10 between
Picacho Peak to Eloy, AZ.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 211 and 234.
Route 87 near mile marker 116.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Julian Sands’ cause of death officially ruled as ‘undetermined’

The cause of death for British actor Julian Sands, who went missing in the mountains of Southern California in January and was later found dead, has been cited as “undetermined,” CNN has confirmed.

 Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

(CNN) — The cause of death for British actor Julian Sands, who went missing in the mountains of Southern California in January and was later found dead, has been cited as “undetermined,” CNN has confirmed.

“The cause is ‘Undetermined’ due to the condition of the body and because no other factors were discovered during the coroner’s investigation, this is common when dealing with cases of this type. This is the final determination,” Mara Rodriguez, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Department, told CNN in a statement on Monday.

Last month, human remains found in the San Gabriel mountains were determined to be those of Sands, CNN confirmed at the time. He was 65.

Sands is best known for his work in shows like “24” and movies like “A Room with a View” and “The Killing Fields.”

The actor had been the subject of an ongoing search in the Mt. Baldy area since he failed to return from a hike on January 13.

Weather conditions had hindered search efforts in the weeks following his disappearance, but officials announced a renewed effort to locate Sands in June.

Officials said at the time that over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search efforts, supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers searched in “remote areas across Mount Baldy.”

Sands loved hiking, according to his family.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” his family said in a statement to The Guardian around the time his body was found.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

