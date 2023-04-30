 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN
PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.


* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

It's official! Tucson International Airport hits its 1st 100-degree day of 2023

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's official! Tucson International Airport has hit its first 100-degree weather day of 2023.

According to the National Weather Service Tucson, Tucson Airport hit 100 degrees at 1:59pm on Sunday, April 30th, 2023.

In 2022, Tucson Airport hit 100-degrees on April 26 at 12:55 p.m. In 2021, Tucson Airport hit 100-degrees at 3:58 p.m. on May 13. In 2020, the Airport hit 100 degrees at 2:47 p.m. on April 29.

The earliest the Old Pueblo has broken the ice was on April 19, 1989. June 22, 1905 was the latest date it took Tucson to hit 100-degrees for the first time in the year.

There will be an Ice Break winner that will be announced in the upcoming days ahead. Stay tuned!

