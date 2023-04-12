 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with
gusts between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Inflation hits the mailbox: Postage stamp prices are rising, again

  • 0
Inflation hits the mailbox: Postage stamp prices are rising, again

The USPS is seeking to raise the price of a first-class stamp from 63 cents to 66 cents, up 32 percent since 2019 when the price of a stamp was 50 cents. The price increase is set to take effect on July 9 pending approval by the postal regulator.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Stamp prices are set to tick up.

The US Postal Service said Monday that it filed a notice with its regulators to increase prices on first-class mail stamps to 66 cents from 63 cents.

If approved, the change would take effect in July, raising the cost of mailing a first-class letter by about 5.4%. The Postal Service said the hike was necessary to offset a rise in operating expenses.

Surging prices have dented business across the global economy over the past two years, pushing up workers' wages and increasing the costs of doing business. Although inflation has been cooling over the past nine months — prices were up 5% last month on an annual basis — it remains above the central bank's target of around 2%.

"These price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue," the agency said in a statement.

If the latest hike is approved, it would amount to a 32% increase over the past four years.

Domestic postcards will also increase from 48 cents to 51 cents, and international postcards from $1.45 to $1.50.

It's rare, but not unheard of, for the regulators to decline USPS requests; they did so in 2010. The Postal Regulatory Commission denied a price hike because, according to its statement at the time, USPS "failed both to quantify the impact of the recession on its finances and to show how its rate request relates to the resulting loss of mail volume."

First-class mail is becoming a smaller part of the Postal Service's business because of online communication. The number of individual letters sent each year has fallen by about half in the past decade.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed during the Trump administration, has pursued sweeping changes during his tenure to try to bolster the agency's finances. USPS expects to lose $4.5 billion in 2023.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.