In some areas COVID is back, Pima County cases remain 'low'

According to the CDC, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again nationwide. This is prompting school closures and even mandatory mask rules at some businesses and college campuses.
However, in Arizona, case numbers remain low.
The CDC reported 149 Covid-related hospitalizations this past week, and the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 10 Covid-related deaths last week.
There are two new Covid variants going around, the EG.5, or Eris variant, and the BA.2.86, or Pirola.
Both variants are subvariants of the omicron variant.
Mary Derby, Pima County Heath Department Chief Epidemiologist, says the numbers have remained stable.
"I will say, across the country Covid hospitalizations have gone up. In Pima County, our hospitalizations have not. They have remained stable for the past several weeks," says Dr. Derby.
While our area has increased in cases slightly, it still remains "green," a measure the CDC uses to track the severity of Covid.
The state of Arizona as a whole is "yellow."
Dr. Derby says the best way to prevent against the virus is to get the vaccine.
According to Dr. Derby, a new and improved vaccine will be out in September, that is expected to reduce the severity of Covid illness, and reduce the likelihood of being hospitalized.