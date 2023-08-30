 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

In some areas COVID is back, Pima County cases remain 'low'

  • Updated
  • 0

According to the CDC, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again nationwide. This is prompting school closures and even mandatory mask rules at some businesses and college campuses. 

However, in Arizona, case numbers remain low.

The CDC reported 149 Covid-related hospitalizations this past week, and the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 10 Covid-related deaths last week.

There are two new Covid variants going around, the EG.5, or Eris variant, and the BA.2.86, or Pirola.

Both variants are subvariants of the omicron variant.

Mary Derby, Pima County Heath Department Chief Epidemiologist, says the numbers have remained stable.

"I will say, across the country Covid hospitalizations have gone up. In Pima County, our hospitalizations have not. They have remained stable for the past several weeks," says Dr. Derby.

While our area has increased in cases slightly, it still remains "green," a measure the CDC uses to track the severity of Covid.

The state of Arizona as a whole is "yellow."

Dr. Derby says the best way to prevent against the virus is to get the vaccine.

According to Dr. Derby, a new and improved vaccine will be out in September, that is expected to reduce the severity of Covid illness, and reduce the likelihood of being hospitalized.

Tags

Recommended for you