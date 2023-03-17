I10 westbound lanes closed near Casa Grande

PHOENIX (KVOA) — If you're heading to the Taylor Swift concert in Phoenix Friday night, you may want to leave a little early.
The westbound lanes of I-10 are currently closed near Casa Grande, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure is due to a crash at milepost 185.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes.
The eastbound lanes are unaffected.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app, calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.