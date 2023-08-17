Hurricane Hilary intensifies to Category 3 strength, threatening significant flooding in Southern California, Southwest

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 715 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Gunsight Wash and Sikort Chuapo Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Charco 27 and Gunsight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&