Hundreds of Tucson jobs up for grabs at job fair Tuesday

Attention job seekers! If you are on the hunt for a new job, Tuesday could be your lucky day.
The Tucson Job Fair is happening at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park on Tuesday between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot.
Some featured companies include the Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment, GEICO, Pima Community College, SERRATO CORPORATION,Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Fry's Food Stores, Royal Automotive Group Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona at Work, State of Arizona VEteran Services, United State Department of the NAVY, DoubleTree by Hilton Resorts, and many more!
Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and bring plenty of resumes.
Attendance is free.
RSVP online here.