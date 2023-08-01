 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

GM recalls more vehicles with Takata air bag inflators that could explode

  • 0
GM recalls more vehicles with Takata air bag inflators that could explode

A 2013 Chevrolet Camaro MSRP is seen here at the 2013 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Canada.

 Rene Johnston/Toronto Star/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — General Motors said Tuesday is recalling almost 900 vehicles worldwide because the Takata-made air bag inflator may explode, potentially striking drivers and passengers with sharp metal fragments.

The vehicles included are 767 2013 models of the Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt; and the Buick Verano, in the United States; plus another 101 in Canada (including the Chevrolet TRAX) and 46 in other countries.

In May, the driver air bag inflator of a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro in Brazil ruptured when it was deployed, according to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Dealers will replace the driver-side air bag module for free, NHTSA said.

Millions of vehicles with air bags from Takata, the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, are already under recall. NHTSA said that prolonged exposure to high heat and humidity cause those air bags to explode when deployed.

Takata air bags caused at least 26 deaths in the United States and left more than 400 occupants with injuries that included blinding and maiming. It’s also the largest auto recall in history.

In 2020, the American carmaker spent $1.2 billion replacing Takata air bags in 7 million vehicles.

However, GM disputed the need for a recall for four years prior to 2020. It argued that its tests showed the airbags in these additional vehicles, which have a different kind of inflator than the devices in the earlier recall, did not pose a threat after it had already recalled 800,00 cars.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.