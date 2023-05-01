Former US Marine killed in Ukraine

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150...151...AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Former US Marine killed in Ukraine

Former US Marine killed in Ukraine

A former US Marine was killed on the outskirts of Bakhmut late last week. This image shows fighting in Bakhmut last month.

 Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

A former US Marine, Cooper "Harris" Andrews, 26, was killed on the outskirts of Bakhmut late last week, according to his mother and colleagues in Ukraine.

Andrews, from Cleveland, Ohio, was hit by a mortar, his mother, Willow Andrews said, likely on April 19 on the so-called "Road of Life" -- a rare access road into Bakhmut used by the Ukrainian military to resupply their forces but also evacuate civilians.

Andrew's body has yet to be recovered, she said, owing to the ongoing fighting around the city, whose outsized symbolic importance has led to intense fighting as Moscow desperately tries to seize it.

Andrews worked for an activist group known as the Resistance Committee, according to their social media statements. They said he was killed assisting the evacuation of civilians from the city. Andrews left Cleveland, Ohio in November and joined the Foreign Legion in Ukraine, a group of foreign fighters helping the Ukrainian military. His contract ended in March, Mrs. Andrews said, and he decided to stay on.

The US Department of State said on Monday it could "confirm the death of a US citizen in Ukraine," without naming the individual.

"We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance," a State Department spokesperson said. "Out of respect for the family's privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add."

CNN has reached out to the Ukrainian military for comment but has yet to hear back.

