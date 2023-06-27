 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...In effect until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Ford to lay off workers as it focuses on electric vehicles

Ford to lay off workers as it focuses on electric vehicles

Ford F-150 Lightning pickup trucks are shown at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on April 26, 2022 in Dearborn, Michigan.

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — As Ford shifts to producing more electric vehicles, it expects to lay off a number of employees, mostly engineers, in North America over the coming days. The company would not confirm any specific number of employees involved.

“This is related to the Ford+ growth plan we introduced in 2021 and have been increasingly implementing over the past year,” said Ford spokesman T.R. Reid in an email. “Delivering on the plan includes adjusting staffing to match focused priorities and ambitions, while raising quality and lowering costs.”

Ford has previously said it is also hiring in some areas, so it’s not clear if these layoffs will result in an overall reduction in Ford’s workforce in the United States or Canada.

As part of the so-called Ford+ plan, in 2021 the company was split into three broad operating units: Ford Blue for internal combustion-powered vehicles, Ford Model E for electric vehicles and Ford Pro focused on commercial vehicles. Ford CEO Jim Farley also announced the company would focus on fewer, but more profitable, market segments and would develop more digital products for its customers. In addition to profit growth, cost reductions are also part of the plan.

Ford executives said in March that the company will lose $3 billion this year on sales of electric vehicles but still expects to meet its profit targets of $9 billion to $11 billion for the year. It also expects to begin earning profits on electric vehicles soon.

