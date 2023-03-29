Fire trucks are getting louder

TUCSON (KVOA) — Are new cars, which are quieter inside not allowing you to hear emergency vehicles?
It turns out it's a growing challenge for fire crews as drivers are not hearing their vehicle sirens.
Fire truck Engineer Chris Jones knows what it feels like for drivers to not get out of the way during an emergency.
He said “This happens on a daily basis. You have to expect the unexpected with people's driving habits."
That's why all new rural metro fire trucks will have federal sirens, so drivers can hear them so they can pull over to the right side of the street.
Metro Fire Assistant Fire Chief Jay Karlik said, "Once you have the radio and the air conditioner up and the windows up during the summer, it's hard to hear in any vehicle that you're in, or what's coming behind you."
Federal sirens have been around for a very long time, now they are becoming the new standard. They are louder than the sirens you are used to hearing.
"It really does help us get to the scene a little bit quicker, but mostly safer. We can also make sure that we're not putting anybody in the public in danger, " said Karlik.
Nationally EMS response times average about 8 minutes in cities.
Firefighters tell News 4 Tucson that when someone is now breathing or their heart is not working minutes are critical in that situation.