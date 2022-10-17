Fire shuts down Pacific Coast Highway

LOS ANGELES, California -- Crews in California have contained a fire that shut down pacific coast highway Sunday evening.
The fire has been contained at two acres.
More than 80 crew members from the Los Angeles city and county fire departments and the Santa Monica fire department, along with three helicopters stopped the blaze as it burned through rocky terrain.
The blaze closed in both directions between Chautauqua Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road.
No structural damage or injuries have been reported so far.