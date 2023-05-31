Fire Department responding to Crooked SkyFire near Arivaca

UPDATE: The fire is under control and there will be no evacuations.
TUCSON (KVOA) — Green Valley Fire Department are responding to a reported brushfire in the area of West Hardscrabble Road and South Cedar Creek Road.
GVFD say the fire is moving fast and want residents in the area to be alert and prepared for evacuation.
They ask to take all necessary precautions and to remember if residents are evacuated to make sure they take critical items such as medications, proper clothing, phone charging equipment, etc.