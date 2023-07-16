 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

FBI: American who was kidnapped in Mexico headed back home after 8 months

FBI: American who was kidnapped in Mexico headed back home after 8 months

The FBI released this photo of Monica de Leon Barba after she was kidnapped in November 2022.

 FBI

(CNN) — Monica De Leon Barba, a United States citizen who was kidnapped last November while walking home in Mexico, is being transported to the US after her captors set her free, according to FBI authorities in San Francisco.

“The FBI is pleased to announce that Monica De Leon Barba is safe and en route to the US where she will be reunited with her family and dog after spending eight months in captivity,” the FBI said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

De Leon Barba was released by her captors Friday night, according to the FBI.

She was taken in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico in November as she walked home from work with her dog, the update stated.

The FBI previously said it was offering up to $40,000 for information leading toward locating De Leon Barba. The award announcement in March was the FBI’s first public acknowledgment that it had been investigating the kidnapping.

Authorities have made no arrests and are continuing the investigation into the captors’ identity, the FBI’s social post on Saturday said.

“The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family,” FBI special agent in charge Robert K. Tripp said in a statement on Twitter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.