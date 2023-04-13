Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children denies involvement in missing Minnesota mother's disappearance

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 45 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children denies involvement in missing Minnesota mother's disappearance

  • 0
Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children denies involvement in missing Minnesota mother's disappearance

Missing Minnesota woman Madeline Kingsbury was last seen on March 31.

 MN Winona Police Department

The father of a missing Minnesota mother's children said he is cooperating with law enforcement "at every turn," nearly two weeks after the disappearance of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury.

Adam Fravel denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance in a statement Wednesday.

"Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement.

"I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything," said Fravel.

Fravel said he had been advised by law enforcement on April 2 not to attend news conferences or assist in searches for Kingsbury due to safety concerns.

"My non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children," said Fravel.

Bonney Bowman, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, told CNN on Thursday she is not aware of any law enforcement agencies advising Fravel not to attend news conferences or organized searches for Kingsbury.

Asked whether Fravel has cooperated with law enforcement, Bowman said, "I'm not able to share that information at this time."

Kingsbury was last seen on the morning of March 31.

She did not show up at work as expected the day she disappeared, and did not answer calls from family and friends, police said. She didn't pick up her children from day care that afternoon or make other arrangements.

The Winona County Health and Human Services Department was notified by police on April 4 that the two children "are in need of protection or services" after their mother was designated an endangered missing person, according to court documents obtained and reviewed by CNN.

The agency took custody of the children -- who were located with their father at their grandparent's residence -- after their mother was deemed an endangered missing person, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Fravel doesn't have custodial rights to his children, but he had his children at his home and his parent's home, according to the documents.

When social workers confronted Fravel at the home last week, he was not cooperative with officials and initially did not allow them access to his children before he eventually placed them in HHS custody, the court documents say.

Evidence suggests Kingsbury's disappearance was "involuntary and suspicious," the Winona Police Department said in a Wednesday update.

"We remain extremely concerned for her safety," police said in their update.

"We have drafted and served numerous search warrants as part of our search efforts."

The update didn't address whether Fravel has been cooperating with authorities.

Kingsbury's family said in a statement Wednesday they have been working with investigators in the search for her. "Members of our family and close friends coordinate closely with law enforcement and send out search teams day after day, every day," the statement said.

"We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter."

Police have said they believe her vehicle, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country, may have traveled from Winona to eastern Fillmore County on the day of her disappearance.

They have asked residents in that area to check their "video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras ... for any signs of the van passing through or stopping."

Winona is in southeastern Minnesota, near the Wisconsin border.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jeremy Harlan and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.