Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dylan Mulvaney wins breakout creator at Streamy Awards, calls out transphobia

Dylan Mulvaney accepts the Streamy Award for Breakout Creator onstage during the 2023 Streamy Awards on August 27, in Los Angeles.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

(CNN) — Dylan Mulvaney won her first Streamy Award on Sunday.

The event honors online creators across music, comedy, food, gaming and more.

Mulvaney, who documented her transitioning journey for a year on TikTok, won for breakout creator. She gained a following on the platform for her posts on musical theater and trans advocacy. Mulvaney secured several brand sponsorships as a result, including a digital ad for Bud Light that caused some consumers to send a deluge of anti-trans hate her way and call for a boycott of the beer.

During her acceptance speech, Mulvaney said she didn’t expect to win. She asked for people watching to “support trans people publicly and proudly.”

She took to TikTok after the event to celebrate the win. Mulvaney said she had experienced a “tough year,” during which she learned a lot.

“There’s a lot of hurt and there’s a lot of transphobia,” she said. “I really think we need our allies more than ever.”

Mulvaney expressed gratitude and “love in her heart” for her supporters.

“BEST NIGHT EVER EVER,” she captioned her post.

The 2023 Streamy Awards aired live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 27 on YouTube.

