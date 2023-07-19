Derek Chauvin to appeal to the US Supreme Court after Minnesota’s high court declines to review his state murder conviction

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 413 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sahuarita,
moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail along with areas of
blowing dust.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita, Corona De
Tucson, Tucson International Airport and Summit.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 410 PM MST, a large area of blowing dust from strong
thunderstorm outflow was pushing up from the south across I-10
near central to southeastern portions of Tucson.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 45 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 270 and 293.
Route 83 between mile markers 52 and 58.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Vail, Corona De Tucson and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this dust
channel. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and north central Santa Cruz Counties through 430 PM MST...

At 347 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Corona De Tucson, or 12 miles east of Sahuarita, moving northwest at
10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and
Summit.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 19 between mile markers 37 and 48.
Route 83 between mile markers 39 and 53.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Derek Chauvin to appeal to the US Supreme Court after Minnesota’s high court declines to review his state murder conviction

  • 0
Derek Chauvin to appeal to the US Supreme Court after Minnesota’s high court declines to review his state murder conviction

A booking photo of Derek Chauvin released by the Minnesota Department of Corrections on April 21. Chauvin, the man who killed George Floyd, will take the appeal of his state murder conviction to the Supreme Court after Minnesota’s top court denied the request to hear his petition.

 Minnesota Department of Corrections

(CNN) — Derek Chauvin, the man who killed George Floyd, will take the appeal of his state murder conviction to the Supreme Court after Minnesota’s top court denied the request to hear his petition.

“We will petition the United States Supreme Court via a Writ of Certiorari and ask them to review the lower court’s decision on behalf of Mr. Chauvin,” attorney Gregory M. Erickson said in a statement Wednesday.

The Minnesota Supreme Court denied Chauvin’s appeal without comment in a one-page filing dated Tuesday.

CNN has reached out to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office for comment.

Chauvin’s lawyers have said there were various reasons to overturn the conviction, including a state district court depriving the former Minneapolis police officer of his right to a fair trial when they denied his request for a change of venue, despite “pervasive adverse publicity.”

Chauvin was found guilty in April 2021 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison, which exceeded Minnesota’s sentencing guideline range of 10 years and eight months to 15 years.

Chauvin later pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years in prison to run concurrently with his state sentence.

Body camera and bystander video that captured the final moments of Floyd’s life on May 25, 2020, show Chauvin kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck and back for more than nine minutes as Floyd gasped for air and told officers, “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd’s death ignited prolonged protests across the country over police brutality and racial injustice. An investigation by the state Department of Human Rights launched a week later found Minneapolis and its police department engaged in “a pattern or practice of race discrimination,” according to its 2022 report.

Chauvin is incarcerated at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Attorney cites publicity, protests, and prosecutorial misconduct in appeal

In his April 2022 filing to the state Court of Appeals, Chauvin attorney William Mohrman listed more than a dozen aspects of the case and trial that he argued tainted the proceedings and rendered them “structurally defective.”

The list included extensive pretrial publicity and protests outside the courthouse, as well as the city’s announcement during jury selection that it would pay a $27 million settlement to Floyd’s family.

Chauvin and his attorney also asked the appeals court to review whether the venue should have been changed, the jury fully sequestered, or the trial delayed because of pretrial protests and media coverage.

The appeal to the lower appeals court also accused prosecutors of misconduct, alleging the state’s attorneys failed to properly disclose discovery information and adequately prepare prosecution witnesses.

In the 50-page decision affirming Chauvin’s conviction last month, a three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals held in part that Chauvin failed to show actual prejudice.

At the time of Chauvin’s sentencing in June 2021, Judge Peter Cahill wrote in a memorandum that the case warranted a harsher sentence because Chauvin “abused his position of trust and authority” and treated Floyd “without respect and denied him the dignity owed to all human beings.”

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe and Andy Rose contributed to this report.