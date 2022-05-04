US surpasses 1 million COVID-19 deaths

The United States has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest data compiled by NBC News Wednesday.
The grim milestone was reached at stunning speed, just 27 months after the country confirmed its first case of the virus.
While deaths from COVID-19 have slowed in recent weeks, about 360 people are still dying every day.
Figures show the U.S. Death toll is the world's highest total by a significant margin.
According to the CDC, most of those deaths more than 80 percent between April and December 2021 were unvaccinated Americans.