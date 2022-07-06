United States Penitentiary Tucson inmate dies of COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - The death of an inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson was related to COVID-19, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Wednesday.
They say 58-year-old Quentin Peter Bruguier Jr. initially tested positive for the virus on Nov. 11, 2020. Following medical isolation he was moved to a "status of recovered."
The Bureau says he was found unresponsive on April 22 and pronounced dead by hospital staff.
According to a news release, Bruguier had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.
“Following a review of the recently received autopsy report, it was determined Mr. Bruguier’s death was related to COVID-19,” the Bureau of Prison said.
The 58-year-old was sentenced in South Dakota to a life sentence for obscene matter, sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and abusive sexual contact. He had been in custody at USP Tucson since Aug. 30, 2019.