UA researcher says Wuhan market epicenter of Covid-19 pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - An international team of researchers, including a University of Arizona scientist, said a Wuhan wet market is likely the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, in two studies published Tuesday.
Michael Worobey, an expert in virus evolution at the University of Arizona, and three other researchers explained the studies in a virtual press conference Tuesday morning.
"There's a very, very strong case that the Huanan market was indeed the epicenter," Worobey said.
In the first paper, researchers analyzed data, including virus genes, maps of the wet market and social media, and found the virus clustered in and around the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, in Wuhan, China.
"There was this extraordinary pattern, where the highest density of cases was extremely near to and very centered on this market," Worobey said.
The second study says Covid-19 jumped to humans on two separate occasions, in two variations, known as lineage A and lineage B.
"Lineage B likely spilled over in late November, around November 18th, and Lineage A spilled over within weeks of Lineage B," said Jonathan Pekar, a co-author of the study.
There were also multiple crossover efforts, said another co-author, Joel Wertheim.
"There were likely eight, but possibly up to two dozen introductions of Sars-Cov2, preceding the successful transmission chains we know as Lineage A and Lineage B."
Pandemics are rare and while a once in a generation event happened twice in short succession, Wertheim said all the conditions had to line up for the virus to multiply.
"Once all the conditions are in place, that is a zoonotic virus capable of both human infection and human transmission that is in close proximity to humans the barriers to spillover have been lowered such that multiple introductions should actually be expected."
Researchers said this doesn't disprove the lab leak theory, but evidence doesn't really support that theory.
"It's not a formal proof. Again, but it is so strong, in my opinion, that any other version a lab leak for example, would have to explain all this evidence. It's just not plausible. I just don't think that explains it very well," study co-author Kristian Andersen said.
Researchers do not know which animals the virus crossed over from, or where they are from. Raccoon dogs, red foxes and hog badgers are susceptible to Sars-Cov 2.
Read the complete study here.